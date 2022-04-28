Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Panola County men get federal prison sentences for trafficking meth

From left, Lavara Hinton, Perry Hinton, Alex Hinton and David Anderson, all of Panola County,...
From left, Lavara Hinton, Perry Hinton, Alex Hinton and David Anderson, all of Panola County, were sentenced to federal prison on drug trafficking charges.(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three brothers and another man, all from Carthage, have been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

Lavara Geray Hinton, 39, pleaded guilty on July 22, 2021; Perry Cornelius Hinton, 42, pleaded guilty on May 6, 2021; Alex Christopher Hinton, 41, pleaded guilty on May 19, 2021; and David Wayne Anderson, 41, pleaded guilty on July 22, 2021 - all to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Lavara Hinton was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison, Perry Hinton was sentenced to 64 months in federal prison, Alex Hinton was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison, and David Anderson was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker.

According to information presented in court, the Hinton brothers, Anderson and other co-conspirators purchased bulk methamphetamine from various suppliers and distributed it to mid-level dealers and retail customers in the Panola County area. Lavara Hinton would accept firearms in trade for methamphetamine and would later sell the firearms. Lavara Hinton sold more than 600 grams of pure methamphetamine and 33 firearms to confidential informants working with law enforcement. Perry and Alex Hinton assisted Lavara Hinton by coordinating bulk methamphetamine purchases from their suppliers and also sold methamphetamine to their own customer bases. Anderson purchased methamphetamine from Lavara Hinton for personal use and for further distribution to his own customers.

The Hinton brothers, Anderson, and two others whose cases remain pending were indicted by a federal grand jury on Sep. 17, 2020, and charged with federal drug trafficking and firearms violations.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawkins convenience store shooting
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Hawkins convenience store
Shooting investigation
Canton homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder
Sheriff Steve Hendrix
Van Zandt County sheriff facing criminal charge resigns
Smith County murder case among possibly compromised by court reporter
Smith County murder case among possibly compromised by court reporter
Smith County, Texas seal
5 Smith County sex offenders fail residence compliance check

Latest News

Bees In The Garden
Honey bees return to Tyler Rose Garden observation hive
TxDOT gives update on ‘Diboll Cutoff’ construction completion
TxDOT gives update on ‘Diboll Cutoff’ construction completion
Avalon Faire prepares royal sendoff for 2022 season
Smith County murder case among possibly compromised by court reporter
Smith County murder case among possibly compromised by court reporter
The Jumping Pad at Rusk KOA Holiday
Camp in Rusk having ‘Hillbilly weekend’