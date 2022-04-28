Panola County men get federal prison sentences for trafficking meth

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three brothers and another man, all from Carthage, have been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

Lavara Geray Hinton, 39, pleaded guilty on July 22, 2021; Perry Cornelius Hinton, 42, pleaded guilty on May 6, 2021; Alex Christopher Hinton, 41, pleaded guilty on May 19, 2021; and David Wayne Anderson, 41, pleaded guilty on July 22, 2021 - all to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Lavara Hinton was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison, Perry Hinton was sentenced to 64 months in federal prison, Alex Hinton was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison, and David Anderson was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker.

According to information presented in court, the Hinton brothers, Anderson and other co-conspirators purchased bulk methamphetamine from various suppliers and distributed it to mid-level dealers and retail customers in the Panola County area. Lavara Hinton would accept firearms in trade for methamphetamine and would later sell the firearms. Lavara Hinton sold more than 600 grams of pure methamphetamine and 33 firearms to confidential informants working with law enforcement. Perry and Alex Hinton assisted Lavara Hinton by coordinating bulk methamphetamine purchases from their suppliers and also sold methamphetamine to their own customer bases. Anderson purchased methamphetamine from Lavara Hinton for personal use and for further distribution to his own customers.

The Hinton brothers, Anderson, and two others whose cases remain pending were indicted by a federal grand jury on Sep. 17, 2020, and charged with federal drug trafficking and firearms violations.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.