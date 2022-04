OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Oldham County grass fire is now 100 percent contained.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is 746 acres and now 100% contained.

No structures were lose during the fire.

Final Update: the #SpinningSpursFire in Oldham County is 746 acres and 100% contained. No structures were lost. #txfire pic.twitter.com/maVDPF21sV — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 28, 2022

