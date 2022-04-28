Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
NET RMA announces nightly ramp closures on Toll 49 for next week

Source: KLTV Staff
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT
From the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) is informing motorists to be aware of the ramp closures at Toll 49 and FM 16 for installing new tolling system equipment starting on May 2 and ending May 5 from 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Daily text messages will be sent updating road closure information while this work is in progress. In order to receive these messages, motorists will need to text Toll 49 to 444222 or visit https://www.netrma.org/projects/current-and-upcoming-road-enhancements/.

About the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA)

The NET RMA is an independent government agency created to accelerate the development of transportation projects in North East Texas. Our mission is to implement transportation solutions that will enhance the quality of life and the economic environment in our area. The NET RMA is governed by a 21-member board of directors that represent each of the member counties: Bowie, Kaufman, Cass, Camp, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Wood, and Van Zandt. Texas RMAs were made possible through an initiative passed by the State Legislature in 2001. The NET RMA was established in October 2004. For more information visit, NETRMA.org.

