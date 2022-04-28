NET RMA announces nightly ramp closures on Toll 49 for next week

From the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) is informing motorists to be aware of the ramp closures at Toll 49 and FM 16 for installing new tolling system equipment starting on May 2 and ending May 5 from 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Daily text messages will be sent updating road closure information while this work is in progress. In order to receive these messages, motorists will need to text Toll 49 to 444222 or visit https://www.netrma.org/projects/current-and-upcoming-road-enhancements/.

