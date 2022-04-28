Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Fair skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. Temperatures are starting out in the 50s, but will quickly warm into the lower to mi d80s this afternoon. South and southeast winds will occasionally gust to 12 and 15 mph. Partly cloudy, warm and breezy again for tomorrow with the humidity rising through the weekend. A weak cold front tries to move into East Texas Saturday with the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day. Not all of East Texas will see the rain, but if you miss out, there are more chances in the forecast as an unsettled weather pattern arrives next week.

