Mineola ISD calls for $29.86 million bond election to fund facility renovations

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Mineola ISD is proposing an almost $30 million bond to help renovate campuses and create space for the growing community.

Mineola’s high school and elementary campuses were both built in 1968. Superintendent Cody Mize said they are both aging facilities, and the district has been working to address the needs.

“We started out with a facilities study and really took a look at what were the needs in our district,” Mize said. “What did we need to update to address some of the aging facilities that we have here in the district? Then we also did a demographic report to see how much growth that we were experiencing in Mineola.”

Phase 1 of the bond would be $19.5 million for construction of a new primary school which would include Head Start through third grade students.

“We own 126 acres … the district has owned it for almost 20 years, and so, this would be a new site construction for that project and would give that a whole new campus,” Mize said.

Then the second phase would be almost $4.3 million. This would convert the current elementary school campus into a Career and Technical Education Center.

“This would give us updated space for the high school and also allow us some flexibility in other areas of our campuses to accommodate for some growth that we may be experiencing,” Mize said.

Other proposed projects include remodeling high school vocational space. This includes the HVAC program, classrooms, auto mechanic and agriculture shops, as well as updated canopies with lighting.

The impact on taxpayers would be a .24 cent tax increase. That is a $15 per month increase on a $100,000 thousand home. Those 65 and older would not be impacted.

“We really needed to figure out, okay, where would be kind of that sweet spot where we could settle to address some of the needs that we know we have, but also try to be as respectful as we can to the taxpayers?” Mize said.

Early voting in Wood County is on Friday, Monday, and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Annex Building located at 200 W. Bermuda Quitman, TX 75783. Election Day is May 7.

