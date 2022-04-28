Local races for May 7 municipal and school elections
ANDERSON COUNTY
CITY OF PALESTINE
Mayor (majority vote)
- Justin Florence
- Mitchell Jordan
- Vickey L. Chivers
- Alex Nemer
- Ava Harmon
District 5
- Jason H. Chapman
- Krissy Clark (I)
CITY OF ELKHART
Council Place 2 (majority vote)
- Billy Jack Wright
- James Chris Sheridan
- Randy McCoy
Proposition 1 (Continuance of one-fourth of one percent sales tax for maintenance and repair of streets)
- For
- Against
ANGELINA COUNTY
CITY OF DIBOLL
Place 6
- Charles Moses Jr.
- Ray Willams Jr.
DIBOLL ISD
Trustee (top 3)
- Brad Lawrence
- Laura Beth Cooper(I)
- Justin Barkley
- Jay Wyatt (I)
Trustee
- Nathaneael “Chop” Thompson
- Adrewa Swor
HUNTINGTON ISD POSITION 2
- Michael Lynn Ross Jr.
- Jacob Sapp
LUFKIN ISD TRUSTEES (TOP 2)
- Joseph Ceasar (I)
- Allyson Treadway Langston (I)
- Delphina Hadnot Maxie
CITY OF LUFKIN
Ward 1
- Guessippina Bonner (I)
- Lynn Hargrow Sr.
Ward 3
- Roshin Rowjee
- Brent Watkins
ZAVALLA ISD TRUSTEE (top 3)
- Barry G. Burch
- James C. Barge (I)
- Joe Bridges (I)
- Amber Grimes (I)
CITY OF ZAVALLA
Mayor
- Denita Ross
- Carlos Guzman (I)
Alderman
- Joy Stanley Yarbrough (I)
- Stacey Marshall
- Amber Reppond
CHEROKEE COUNTY
CITY OF JACKSONVILLE PROPOSITION A (Leasing Kiwanis Park with proceeds going toward Lake Jacksonville)
- For
- Against
NEW SUMMERFIELD ISD BOARD (vote for 3)
- Gary Don Davis
- Joe Taylor (I)
- Jesus Mendoza
- Lori Lawson (I)
- David Mendoza
CITY OF RUSK
Proposition A (Shall city charter be amended to increase the time period a candidate for the city council must have resided in the City of Rusk from six months to 12 months prior to the date of the election?)
- Yes
- No
Proposition B (Shall city charter be amended to clarify that while a petition for recall of any council member, including the mayor may be signed by any registered voter residing within the City of Rusk, only citizens residing in the district of the council members who is the subject of a recall may cast a ballot for his/her removal during a recall election, and that if the mayor is the subject of a recall election, said election will be at large?
- Yes
- No
Proposition D (Shall city charter be amended by deleting language in conflict with Section 18 of the same article to make it clear that a council member may be subject to only one recall election during any single term?
- Yes
- No
District 3
- Zack McNew
- Martin Holsome (I)
District 5
- Kelly Clay
- Frances Jared Long (I)
FRANKLIN COUNTY
MOUNT VERNON ISD
Proposition A ($39.5 million bond for school building improvements and new buses)
- For
- Against
Proposition B ($12.8 million bond for construction of athletic facilities)
- For
- Against
CITY OF WINNSBORO
Alderperson (vote for 3)
- Courtney Cotton
- Jim Hollowell (I)
- CJ Thatcher
- David Corning (I)
- Randy Parrish (I)
Proposition A ($360,000 bond for parking facilities)
- For
- Against
Proposition B ($415,000 bond for civic center)
- For
- Against
Proposition C ($1.15 million bond for Market Street)
- For
- Against
Proposition D ($525,000 bond for farmers market)
- For
- Against
Proposition E ($5.59 million bond for transportation projects)
- For
- Against
Proposition F ($1.18 bond for city hall)
- For
- Against
Proposition G ($795,000 bond for city annex building)
- For
- Against
Proposition H
- For
- Against
WINNSBORO ISD TRUSTEE (vote for 2)
- Richard Banks
- Marsha Duffey
- Brett Burnett
- Shelby Beaty
- Jason Brunson
- Brandon Green (I)
- David Henry
- Billy Saucier
GREGG COUNTY
CITY OF GLADEWATER COUNCIL MEMBER
- Jacob Jed Garland
- Teddy W. Sorrells Jr.
KILGORE ISD
Place 6
- Rachel Harrington
- Joe Parker (I)
CITY OF LONGVIEW
Proposition A ($45.6 million for firemen retirement fund)
- For
- Against
District 5 (majority)
- Bernd “Dutch” Deblouw
- Michelle Gamboa
- Jose Sanchez
LONGVIEW ISD
Proposition A ($178.185 million bond for school facilities)
- For
- Against
Proposition B ($40.795 million bond for extracurricular facilities)
- For
- Against
Proposition C ($8.565 million bond for renovating Lobo Stadium and Lobo Coliseum)
- For
- Against
Proposition D ($2.44 million bond for renovating swimming pool)
- For
- Against
PINE TREE ISD
Place 4
- Frank T. Richards (I)
- Rob Woods
Place 5
- Tony Hawkins Sr.
- Cindy Gabehart
WHITE OAK ISD
Place 1 (plurality)
- David Carr (I)
- Shelly Smith
- Jackson Howard
Place 2
- Jessica Hughes
- Sean Butler
HARRISON COUNTY
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL (majority required)
- Ken Moon
- Veronique Ramirez
- Reba Godfrey
NEW DIANA ISD
Proposition A ($23.21 million of bonds for school facilities)
- For
- Against
Proposition B ($550,000 for tennis courts and softball field press box)
- For
- Against
WASKOM ISD SCHOOL BOARD (plurality)
- Jarrad Maxwell
- Danny Cox
- Dane Loyd (I)
- Linda Bond
HENDERSON COUNTY
CITY OF ATHENS SALES TAX
- For
- Against
BROWNSBORO ISD ($20.5 million bond election)
- For
- Against
CHANDLER CITY COUNCIL (vote for 3)
- Lauren Fletcher-Kendrick
- Stacey Dickson (I)
- Cy Ditzler
- Janeice Lunsford (I)
- Charlie Stringer
- Conley Cade (I)
CROSS ROADS ISD
Proposition A ($6 million bond for extracurricular facilities)
- For
- Against
Proposition B ($1 million bond for football stadium renovations)
- For
- Against
GUN BARREL CITY MAYOR (majority)
- Linda Rankin
- David Skains (I)
- Zachary Kennedy
CITY OF MABANK (Top 3)
- Gilbert Mitchell
- Derek Harrill
- Tyson Adams
- John Chappell
MABANK ISD
Place 2
- Mikey Thompson
- Denise Mitchell
Proposition A ($94 million bond for school facilities)
- For
- Against
SEVEN POINTS MAYOR
- Skippy Waters (I)
- Wanda Nichols
TRINITY VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
- Jerry Stone (I)
- Kevin Kilman
HOPKINS COUNTY
SULPHUR SPRINGS
Proposition A ($93 million bond for facilities and buses)
- For
- Against
HOUSTON COUNTY
KENNARD ISD BOARD (Top 2)
- Terry Pilkington (I)
- Angela Higbee
- Keith Cole (I)
JASPER COUNTY
JASPER HOSPITAL DISTRICT (Top 4)
- Debra Harris
- James Gunter
- Debra Norman
- Ron McMurry
- Kenneth J. Brook
- Sam Job
- Joe Clyde Adams
JASPER ISD BOARD (Top 2)
- Andria Brown
- Scot Young
- Mark Durand (I)
- Johnny Mecom
JASPER COUNTY WATER CONTROL AND IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 1 (Top 2)
- Deshone Lee
- Debbie Walker
- Noah Boyette
- David Hicks
- Van Currie
CITY OF JASPER
District 3
- Tim “Bone” Burns
- DeMarcus Holmes
District 4
- David Shultz
- Steve Adams
District 5
- Rashad Lewis
- Laura Golden
Proposition A (City will charge no more than 10% above cost of utility)
- For
- Against
CITY OF KIRBYVILLE
Proposition A (.25% sales and use tax)
- For
- Against
MARION COUNTY
CITY OF JEFFERSON
Ward 1
- Michelle Fox-Davis
- Hollis Shadden
Ward 2
- Will Thomas
- Jamey Parsons (I)
Ward 3
- April Taylor Johnson
- India Stanberry
JEFFERSON ISD
Place 2
- Kirstin Johnson
- Jason Cooner
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY
CHIRENO ISD BOARD (Top 3)
- Craig Fowler
- Rob Czekner
- Jared Chandler
- Jason Brown (I)
- Jacob Permenter
- Shane Babbs
CUSHING ISD BOARD (Top 4)
- Jared LoStracco (I)
- Carrie Duncan (I)
- Jamie Dawson (I)
- Anna Thomas
- Lynda Langham
- Monni Gary
- Dolan Procell
CITY OF NACOGDOCHES
Southeast Ward
- Benjamin Sullivan
- Roy Boldon (I)
Southwest Ward (majority)
- Jay Anderson (I)
- Donald Lacey
- Chad Huckaby
NACOGDOCHES ISD BOARD (plurality)
- Demond Jackson
- Kallie Pitcock
- Greg McEntire
- Mike Claude
PANOLA COUNTY
BECKVILLE ISD
Place 4
- Casey Travis (I)
- Tiffany Adams
Proposition A ($17 million bond for extracurricular facilities)
- For
- Against
CARTHAGE ISD
Place 7
- Adam Duran
- Brenda Watson Giles
CITY OF CARTHAGE
Place 3
- Isha Brown
- David G. Leary
GARY ISD
Place 6
- Greg Ransom (I)
- Elaine Hight
POLK COUNTY
GOODRICH ISD
Position 5
- Lidia Merino
- Bobby Bridwell
Position 6
- Berenice Merino
- Thomas Finger (I)
CITY OF ONALASKA
Mayor
- James W. Arnett
- Paul Laverty
- Bart Goldsmith
Councilmen (top two)
- T.D. Jennings
- Curtis Dickens
- Kevin Arnett
Councilmen
- Kory Thomas Zipperer
- Zachary Davies
RAINS COUNTY
ALBA-GOLDEN ISD
School board (vote for 2)
- C.H. Campbell
- Grant Keller
- Dwayne Ellis
- Dustin Lavy
- Dwayne Thompson (I)
- Matt Halsten
Proposition A ($16 million bond for construction of school buildings)
- For
- Against
SABINE COUNTY
CITY OF PINELAND PLACE 1
- Lisa Welch (I)
- Patsy Kilcrease
SABINE COUNTY HOSPITAL DISTRICT
- Phil Yocum
- Byron Starr
SHELBY COUNTY
CENTER ISD
Proposition A ($8 million for school buildings)
- For
- Against
Proposition B ($4 million for multipurpose covered athletic practice facility)
- For
- Against
SHELBYVILLE ISD BOARD (vote for 2)
- Joey Lawson (I)
- Chris Koltonski (I)
- Arvis (Sneaky) Moore
- Keni Bradshaw
- Bryan Swindle
- Carriston Hendricks
TENAHA ISD BOARD (vote for 2)
- David G. Fallin
- Aaron Roland (I)
- Eugene Bowden (I)
- Orinthia Johnson
CITY OF TENAHA
Mayor
- O’Neal Jones Jr.
- Michael Baker
Place 2
- Lee Gibbs
- Linda Vickery (I)
Place 3
- Florance Adams (I)
- Durland Steadman
- Meagan Hodge
TIMPSON CITY COUNCIL
- George Grace
- Teri Alexander(I)
- Judd “Tuff” Green
- Kenny Walker (I)
SMITH COUNTY
CITY OF ARP
Mayor
- Dennis L. Ford
- Penny Orr
- Damon Nichols
City Council (top two)
- Roy R. Reynolds
- Gary McDonald
- Bob Simonson
- Robin Everett
- Craig Robinson
- Erin Holcomb Gerometta
- Rod Langlinais
ARP ISD PLACE 6
- Mike McClure (I)
- Jared Shores
BULLARD ISD
Proposition A ($82 million bond for school buildings)
- Yes
- No
Propositions B ($21 million for sports renovations)
- Yes
- No
CHAPEL HILL ISD
Proposition A ($113.06 bond for school facilities)
- For
- Against
Proposition B ($12.18 bond for multipurpose indoor facility)
- For
- Against
Place 2
- Emmanuel Brown
- David Acker (I)
CITY OF HIDEAWAY
Place 4
- Gwyn Jeter Horn
- Michael Foreman
Place 5
- Steven L. Johnston
- Melissa Sailers
LINDALE ISD PLACE 4
- Karen Gott
- B Lynn Veitch
CITY OF LINDALE
Place 4
- Owen Scott
- Sallie Black
- Jerretta Nance Pate
Place 5
- Brandon Whitham
- Gavin Rasco
TYLER ISD PROPOSITION A ($89 million for school buildings)
- For
- Against
WHITEHOUSE ISD
Place 6
- Preston Proctor
- Froncel Burns
- Nick Moss
TRINITY COUNTY
GROVETON CITY COUNCIL (top 3)
- Kamal Simmons
- Chris McFarland
- Nathan Gallaway
- Darnell Donovan
- David Robison
- Ralph Bennett (I)
- Stephen Casper (I)
- Joe Don Kennedy (I)
CITY OF TRINITY
Mayor (Majority required)
- Billy Goodin
- Jimmy McCasland
- Wayne Huffman (I)
Position 1
- Clegg DeWalt (I)
- Willie Maurece Evans Jr.
Position 2
- Martha Elliott Gray
- Jason “Bubba” Smith (I)
Position 3
- Chris Dennis (I)
- Scott Womack
TYLER COUNTY
EMERGENCY SERVICES DISTRICT No. 5 PROPOSITION A (Adoption of 1.5% sales tax)
- For
- Against
WOODVILLE ISD PROPOSITION A ($47.85 million for school facilities)
- For
- Against
UPSHUR COUNTY
NEW DIANA ISD
Proposition A ($23.21 bond for school facilities)
- For
- Against
Proposition B ($550,000 for sports facilities)
- For
- Against
ORE CITY ISD TRUSTEES (top three)
- Megan Leath
- Tracy Copeland Berryman (I)
- Bobby Byrd (I)
- Virginia Harris (I)
VAN ZANDT COUNTY
EDGEWOOD ISD
Place 3
- Jacob Phillips
- Casey Lasater
Place 5
- Dean Stolzfus
- Jeromey Rose
FRUITVALE ISD
CITY OF GRAND SALINE (top 3)
Councilmember
- Kathy Smith
- Ridge Tardy (I)
- Frank Churchwell
- July Cato (I)
- David Cox
Councilmember
- Jason Ivy
- Tammy Weidman
GRAND SALINE ISD TRUSTEE (top 2)
- Dean Phillips
- Nick Haley
- Casey Jordan
CITY OF VAN
Mayor
- Don Smith (I)
- Tammy L. Huff
Councilmember Place 4
- Mark Thompson
- Drew Cole
- Bill Dwyer
- Melissa Rust
Councilmember Place 5
- Ryan Hanson
- Ernie Burns
WILLS POINT CITY COUNCIL (top 2)
- Mike D. Jones (I)
- Ken Byrd
- Wade Emerson (I)
- Zachary DeLovely
WILLS POINT ISD
WOOD COUNTY
MINEOLA ISD
Trustee (top 3)
- Janice Etheridge
- Todd Q Morgan
- Glen Dossett (I)
- Jill Melvin Quiambao (I)
Proposition A ($29.855 million of bonds for school buildings)
- For
- Against
QUITMAN ISD TRUSTEE (top 2)
- Raymond Peek
- Brook Rogers
- Todd Williams
