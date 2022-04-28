Lobos celebrate athletes on signing day

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Lobos held a signing day ceremony to honor their seniors moving on to the next level of sports. They had representatives in swimming, golf, soccer, and baseball. Each talked about their journey to this point and how proud they were of their high school accomplishments.

“Hard work, I mean I worked my tail off and it shows here,” said Al Gatson, who will be attending South Arkansas Community College for baseball. Gatson’s teammate, Isaac De La Garza, is committed to Austin College.

“It’s very exciting to see all my golf team and all my friends and family come to support me,” said Lexie Cannon, who will play golf at LeTourneau. “It’s something I’ll never forget.”

Adriana Corona will be playing soccer at Texas A&M-Texarkana and was looking forward to the new experience in the next chapter of her life.

Swimmer Joshko Lipp will be taking his talents to Gardner-Webb, and took a moment to recognize the collective achievement of the Lobos on signing day.

“It’s super fun today to see all the Lobos come together and just all of the ones that are taking it to the next level,” said Lipp. “They are just great student athletes. It’s fun to see all of that come together. All of the hard work that we have all done and to know that we are getting to go to the next level and keep competing and being the best that we can be.”

