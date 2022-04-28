Kilgore’s Chandler Elementary to undergo renovations

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore’s Chandler Elementary is set to undergo renovations.

It is all part of the bond that was passed last November. 40 HVAC units will be replaced and the roof will also be replaced. New windows will be installed to replace the outdated ones and the lights will be upgraded to LED’s. On top of that, a new gym large enough to fit the entire student body will be built.

“We are excited about it because Chandler is the oldest school other than the high school that’s being rebuilt. On the outside Chandler is not appealing but once you get on the inside the climate and the environment that we have for these with the kids and the teachers and our staff. You can’t beat our climate here. It will definitely help with the appearance of Chandler,” said Cynthia Lindley, Principal of Chandler Elementary.

Lindley said she appreciates the community approving the bond so they can have upgrades for the students.

