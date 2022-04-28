Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Judge vacates life sentence of wrongfully convicted man

A Florida judge has vacated the life sentence of a 55-year-old man who prosecutors said was wrongfully convicted in 1991. (WSVN, Miami-Dade State Attorney)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MIAMI (AP) - A judge in Miami has vacated the life sentence of a 55-year-old Black man who prosecutors said was wrongfully convicted because of mistaken identity in 1991.

Thomas “Jay” Raynard James said he felt “real good” as he left the courtroom Wednesday morning, flanked by his attorneys and family. He was convicted of the 1990 death of Francis McKinnon, largely on the identification by an eyewitness who told jurors she watched him gun down her stepfather during a robbery in his Coconut Grove apartment.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle filed a 90-page motion seeking to have the sentence vacated after years of unsuccessful reviews of the case.

In the motion, prosecutors said, “what appears to be a chance coincidence that the defendant, Thomas Raynard James, had the same name as a suspect named by witnesses and anonymous tipsters ... led to the defendant’s photograph being included in a lineup, and set in motion a mistaken identity.”

James, who was 23 when he was convicted, was expected to be released after paperwork was completed Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

