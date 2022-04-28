Fritz Hager 3 sees newly released EP hit number 1 on pop charts Thursday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - He’s made his way into this season’s Top 10, so now American Idol contestant and Tyler native Fritz Hager III is preparing to sing his heart out to keep his journey going.

Hager not only made it into the top 10 this week, but also he released an EP ... his first ... on Thursday, and it shot to number one on the pop charts within its first few hours. Hager made the announcement on his Facebook page, saying it’s like a dream, and it’s only the beginning. He made sure to thank the show, as well.

Hager took some time Thursday afternoon to speak with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the importance of taking risks when chasing your dreams and how much he’s appreciated the outpouring of support as he competes.

