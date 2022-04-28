East Texas Crisis Center ‘Denim Day’ on the square raises awareness about sexual violence

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Crisis Center, along with many other organizations, are raising awareness about sexual violence. Wednesday night on the Square, jeans were hung with messages of hope, stories from survivors, and statistics having to do with sexual violence.

Wednesday night on the Square, jeans were hung with messages of hope, stories from survivors, and statistics having to do with sexual violence. (KLTV)

It’s called Denim Day and originated in Italy in the 1990′s when a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by her male driving instructor. He was convicted and went to prison, but years later appealed his conviction. It ended up being overturned by the Italian Supreme Court who said that the girl’s jeans were too tight for him to take off.

Groups from all over East Texas were on the square Wednesday night to provide resources, walk and show support.

“I would just want to say I believe them. Your story is important, your voice matters. If you want to talk, we’re here to listen,” said Cheyenne Jones, Sexual Assault Program Coordinator East Texas Crisis Center. “We want to assist you in whatever way that may be; you need at the time. If anybody wants to reach out eventually, if they feel comfortable with that, we’re here.”

If you would like to call the East Texas Crisis Center, their number is 903-509-2526. Their website is etcc.org.

