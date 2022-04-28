Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Deluge of bricks fall onto Navasota businesses, repairs underway

Downtown Navasota Building
Downtown Navasota Building(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Two businesses in Navasota were bombarded by a cube-shaped hailstorm Wednesday night, but as the business owners looked up to the sky they quickly realized the problem was not weather, but building related. Bricks were sprawled across the sidewalk and they soon discovered they came from their own building.

Part of the building’s brick facade, which houses both businesses, fell Wednesday, around 10:30 p.m. Dr. Canney’s medical office and Miller Insurance Agency both experienced the plunging bricks. The owners of both businesses say there wasn’t any damage on the inside and believed it was caused by moisture seeping between brick panels at the top of the building.

Dr. Donna Canney was in her office when the bricks were falling and says it was a pretty scary experience but it could have been a lot worse.

“The bricks just kept falling, five, 10, 15 at a time and clattering on our canopy, it was just kind of unnerving,” said Canney.

Bert Miller’s family has owned the building for many years and says its age could have played a part in the downpour.

“Time just eats away at things and sometimes they don’t show their face until you just never know,” says Miller.

Both businesses are still open to the public, but customers are asked to use the side entrances as the building gets repaired.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

