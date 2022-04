BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - Crews have capped a gas leak in the 200 block of Gilmer Street in Big Sandy.

“The date and time CenterPoint gas service will be restored to this area is unknown,” a post on the City of Big Sandy Facebook page stated.

According to the Facebook post, a contractor digging and installing a sewer line hit an unmarked gas line.

