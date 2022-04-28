Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Community of Starrville issues boil water notice for certain residents

Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARRVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents of Starrville are asked to boil their water until further notice.

The notice is due to a prolonged reduction in distribution system pressure along with a water main break, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Starrville-Friendship Water Supply Corporation customers who reside on CR 3104, CR 373, FM 16, and related parts of Highway 271 are notified to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, Starrville-Friendship WSC officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Residents with questions should contact the office at (903) 845-2825 or SFWSC1966@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawkins convenience store shooting
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Hawkins convenience store
Shooting investigation
Canton homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder
Sheriff Steve Hendrix
Van Zandt County sheriff facing criminal charge resigns
Smith County murder case among possibly compromised by court reporter
Smith County murder case among possibly compromised by court reporter
Smith County, Texas seal
5 Smith County sex offenders fail residence compliance check

Latest News

Officials say the first human case of H5 bird flu in the U.S. has been detected in Colorado.
1st human case of H5 bird flu in US reported in Colo.; risk to public remains low
UT Tyler School of Medicine
New UT Tyler School of Medicine anticipates preliminary approval in June
New robotic-assisted knee procedure changing lives in Waco
Robot-assisted knee surgery at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest in Waco, Texas
Surgeon at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest says new robot-assisted knee procedure is changing lives
WATCH: Dr. Ed weighs in on proposed FDA menthol cigarette ban