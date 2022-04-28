Community of Starrville issues boil water notice for certain residents

STARRVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents of Starrville are asked to boil their water until further notice.

The notice is due to a prolonged reduction in distribution system pressure along with a water main break, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Starrville-Friendship Water Supply Corporation customers who reside on CR 3104, CR 373, FM 16, and related parts of Highway 271 are notified to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, Starrville-Friendship WSC officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Residents with questions should contact the office at (903) 845-2825 or SFWSC1966@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.