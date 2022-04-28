Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County moving into old Suddenlink building on Tyler loop

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County hopes to be in their new building by the end of this year.

The center is moving from their current location on Frankston Highway in Tyler to the building once occupied by TCA Cable and Suddenlink on the south-southeast loop.

“We are currently in a little over 8,000 square foot space,” said Deanna Sims, Chief Development Officer. “And we are moving to a beautiful renovated facility that will be five times its space - almost 39,000 square feet.”

The center currently provides 80 percent more services to child abuse victims and their families than they did four years ago, creating a dire need for more space.

“The number of children we were seeing each year was growing from around 300 in 2013 to 500 in 2016,” said Terri Smith, CEO. “So we knew there was a growth trend. And last year, we interviewed 1,116 children. So that trend has continued.”

The center is already having to make use of a temporary annex to house administrative offices, but plan to have more than enough space in the new building. The fifth floor will be vacant to allow more growth, said Smith.

The Children Advocacy Center's future location at 3015 S SE Loop 323. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

As for how the center’s need for a new building is different from the need of other nonprofits, Sims said it has to do with the nature of their work.

“In our case, we’re a confidential and secure facility with pending criminal cases going on affecting the children who have been abused in Smith County, so it has to be a secure and confidential site,” she said.

The new site will offer just that, with the parking lot and entrance hidden behind the building, and plenty of space inside to keep children in different stages of healing from waiting in the same lobby.

“In this new space, we’ll be able to segregate those different services with different floors of that building and different waiting rooms and the staff used to support them,” Sims said.

The center’s first floor will be a public space and features a great view of the building’s glass elevator, while the second and third floors will offer space for things like forensics interviews, sexual assault exams, therapy, and offices for child crime investigators.

“Children have their own private elevator that you can’t see from this entrance, and that elevator takes them only to floors two or three,” Sims said.

A rendering shows the view from the first floor of the center's future building. (Courtesy photo)

Sims hopes the size and location of the building will help bring awareness to the work done by the center and the need for their services in Smith County.

The center’s capital campaign has about $1 million to go, and Sims is encouraging those who want to make a difference to donate.

“Our goal is to try to end the financial commitment by the end of this year,” she said.

