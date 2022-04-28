Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘Carpool Karaoke’ king James Corden to leave CBS late-night show

Julia Carey, left, and James Corden arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27,...
Julia Carey, left, and James Corden arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Corden will be bowing out of his late-night CBS TV show next year.

Corden made the announcement during the taping of Thursday’s “The Late Late Show,” which he began hosting in 2015.

In a statement, the president and CEO of CBS lauded Corden for taking “huge creative and comedic swings,” including with “Carpool Karaoke.”

In those videos, Corden and pop stars including Adele and Paul McCartney performed sing-alongs on the road.

Corden’s contract with “The Late Late Show” was to expire this August, but the London-born actor and writer extended the agreement for another season. He will leave the show in spring 2023.

