Canton homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A Saturday morning shooting left one person dead after a Canton homeowner claims a man unlawfully forced entry into his home.

At 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Canton police officers were dispatched to a residence following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they reported finding Erik J. Hicks, 51, of Grand Saline, in the residence having suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Hicks died of his wounds shortly after being transported to a local hospital.

A joint investigation by the Canton Police Department and the Texas Rangers revealed that Hicks had allegedly unlawfully forced entry into the residence and confronted the homeowner while armed with a handgun. The homeowner retrieved his own handgun and shot Hicks multiple times.

At present, the homeowner has not been charged. The case will be referred to a Van Zandt County grand jury for review pending the conclusion of the investigation.

