5 Smith County sex offenders fail residence compliance check

Smith County, Texas seal
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - More than 400 Smith County sex offenders were found in compliance with residency requirements after a recent check. A handful, however, were not.

Of the 459 individuals who were checked April 27th and 28th by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, 454 were found to be in compliance, and five were found to be out of compliance with warrants to be issued. Verification checks of this type are unannounced and comprehensive. The checks were conducted by members of different local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Service Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.

“Verification checks send a message to all sex offenders that they will be arrested if they are out of compliance with their sex offender registration requirements,” said Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith. “An offender has strict requirements. If they violate any of their sex offender registration requirements, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.”

Smith said it took three days to conduct this verification check. Participating agencies included the Smith County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit, Tyler Police Department, Texas Department of Criminal Justice-OIG, U.S. Marshal’s Service, and

U.S. Marshals Task Force Officers. Sex Offender registrations, as well as the compliance checks, are coordinated by Smith County Sheriff’s Investigator JeriLynn Scott.

To report information on a sex offender, call (903) 590-2680.

