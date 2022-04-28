Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

22 college baseball players injured in bus wreck in Southeast Texas

Waller County, Texas
Waller County, Texas(KTRK)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLER, Texas (NEWSOURCE) - A bus full of college baseball players was involved in a serious wreck Wednesday night and 22 players were injured.

The Spartan Post Graduate Academy team was on its way home after playing away games when the bus crashed in Waller County.

It happened at 11 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of Highway 290 at FM 362 near a Bucc-ee’s.

Two of the players were seriously injured after the bus rolled onto its side and had to be flown to a nearby hospital.

Police said both are expected to survive. The wreck remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
Canton homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder
Christopher Peoples, of Rusk, allegedly confessed to murdering a 70-year-old man.
Rusk man allegedly confesses to murder of found body
From left, Lavara Hinton, Perry Hinton, Alex Hinton and David Anderson, all of Panola County,...
Panola County men get federal prison sentences for trafficking meth
Smith County, Texas seal
5 Smith County sex offenders fail residence compliance check
Stanley Wilson
Affidavit: Tyler man torched home after argument with woman

Latest News

Queen Guinevere and King Arthur at the Queen’s Feast at the Avalon Faire in Gregg County.
WebXtra: Avalon Faire prepares royal sendoff for 2022 season
Lawyers say deadly Astroworld concert documentary could ‘taint the jury pool’
Queen Guinevere and King Arthur at the Queen’s Feast at the Avalon Faire in Gregg County.
WebXtra: Avalon Faire prepares royal sendoff for 2022 season
Several individuals were questioned at the scene after the shooting and no charges have been...
Hawkins police investigating convenience store shooting
Van Zandt County sheriff facing criminal charge resigns