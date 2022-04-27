Wednesday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was another mild and sunny day in our section of the Lone Star State, and thankfully tomorrow isn’t shaping up to be too bad either. Our Friday will begin with partly to mostly cloudy skies and cool temps in the middle 50s, but thanks to some breezy southerly winds we can all expect a warmer afternoon as highs top off in the lower to middle 80s. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday as a cold front moves in and stalls over portions of East Texas. This does not look like a wash-out forecast, but we will have to share the weekend with some rain so please remain weather alert and keep the umbrella handy. Storm chances ramp up on Monday and the Storm Prediction Center has already placed the northern half of East Texas under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for scattered strong to severe storms. Please remain weather alert and monitor the forecast for more updates. Next Tuesday trends mostly dry before better shots of rain arrive with another cold front next Wednesday.

