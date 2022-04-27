Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny today with highs in the upper 70s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny today with highs in the upper 70s. Some upper-level cloud cover will be possible today but shouldn’t do much to deter temperatures from reaching the upper 70s, maybe low 80s in some areas. Take in the calmer winds and lower humidity today because both will make their triumphant return later this week. By Friday, winds will again be gusting into the mid 20s, and dew points back in the mid 60s/relative humidity up to 90%. We’re still forecasting showers and thunderstorms back in East Texas beginning Saturday, lasting through next Tuesday.

Right now, not one day looks like a washout, but there is still some uncertainty in the forecast pertaining to rain chances and timing. As Meteorologist Katie Vossler said this morning, the weekend forecast is clear as mud. Given that we still have a few days to go, the details will pan out through the rest of the week. As far as severe weather is concerned, the weekend looks clear, but Monday we are watching the possibility for severe weather. Again, we still have some time for the details to come together. The bottom line: showers and thunderstorms are possible, if not likely, beginning Saturday afternoon, lasting through Tuesday. For now, enjoy the sunshine, low humidity, and “calmer” winds. Have a great Wednesday!

Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Wednesday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
