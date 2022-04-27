Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Longview reconfigures High, Mobberly streets intersection

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The first phase of construction has begun at a major intersection in south Longview.

High Street, Mobberly Avenue and Edwin Street will be reworked into a T-intersection with landscaping and an entryway monument. Work began on March 9 for the $3.3 million project.

“Right now, we’re doing some utility work; water and sewer lines. So, it’s still going to be some time towards the end of the spring or summer before you start getting into the lane closures and the adjustments. And this is part of that entire entryway modification that was approved in the 2018 bond election,” said Longview spokesman Richard Yeakley.

The project will take about a year to complete.

