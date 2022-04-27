Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler County man allegedly fired gunshots, threatened victim

Jacob Snider (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Tyler County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 37-year-old man on April 22 in connection with allegations that he fired several gunshots outside a home in Ivanhoe, went inside with the gun, and threatened an individual.

Jacob Snider was booked into the Tyler County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a theft warrant out of Jasper County. Justice of the Peace Ken Job set Snider’s total bond amount at $63,000.

According to a press release that was posted on Tyle County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford’s Facebook page Wednesday, TCSO deputies were dispatched out to Sir Henry Drive in Ivanhoe at about 9:15 p.m. on April 21 to check out a report of a family disturbance with weapons.

When the deputies got to the residence on Sir Henry Drive, they spoke to witnesses and the victims and learned that Snider left after he fired several gunshots, went inside with a 9 mm pistol, and threatened the victim, the press release stated.

While at the scene, the TCSO deputies collected several pieces of evidence and spoke to witnesses, but they were unable to locate Snider at that time.

At about 1:15 a.m. on the next day, TCSO deputies got word that Snider had returned to the home on Sir Henry Drive. After deputies returned to the residence, they found Snider and arrested him.

According to the affidavit, Snider admitted to entering the home and threatening the victim with a 9 mm pistol. Deputies also learned that Snider had an outstanding arrest warrant from the City of Jasper for Class A misdemeanor theft.

