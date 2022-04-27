The Stew Review: The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent a lighthearted love letter to Nic Cage

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is a paean to one of cinema’s most misunderstood stars. It’s a veritable love letter to Nicolas Cage starring Nicolas Cage as Nick Cage. (Yes, that added “K” is how the character is credited in the movie.)

Is it a bit weird to have Cage playing a (fictionalized) version of himself? Maybe a little. The movie borders on hagiography, even if the script bakes in material about his poor life and career choices. And if anything it holds back on some of the weirder aspects of his real life. For instance, I never quite got the impression that this Nick Cage would spend nearly $300,000 on a dinosaur skull that he would later have to give back to the Mongolian government after learning it was stolen. Regardless, it’s clear that director Tom Gormican (and his co-writer Kevin Etten) has a genuine, long-lasting affection for the actor and his work and Cage, ultimately, just feels happy to be there along for the ride.

The ride being that Nick Cage is on the downslope of his career. Roles are drying up and the ones that do surface aren’t always satisfying creatively (or financially). He’s in debt up to his eyeballs, his daughter is embarrassed by him and his ex-wife only marginally tolerates him. After failing to land “the role of a lifetime,” Nick decides he’s better off not acting at all. So he declares his retirement and agrees to one last massive payday before going into seclusion. That is, he’s agreed to be paid $1 million to fly overseas and be the weekend guest of Javi Gutierrez (Pedro Pascal), a mega-wealthy olive oil magnate and borderline obsessive Nicolas Cage superfan.

After a rocky start, Nick warms up to Javi’s affections and the two become fast friends. Until, that is, he learns that his host is actually an international arms dealer who has kidnapped a foreign president’s daughter in order to leverage favorable results in an election. The CIA forcibly recruits Nick and, as you can imagine, hijinks and hilarity ensue.

That said, regarding movies propelled by a comedic meta-narrative in which a former box office star plays a fictionalized version of themselves heavily based on their actual trials and tribulations as they reckon with their own faded celebrity and familial struggles, 2008′s JCVD is my preferred take on such material. Jean-Claude Van Damme delivered a shockingly honest and emotionally compelling performance in it and I was legitimately disappointed he was overlooked when awards season rolled around. But JCVD was also a film chasing heavier material with a much more somber tone. It was a chance for Van Damme to have what amounted to an on-screen reckoning with himself, his successes and failures and even his former drug abuse. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent never burdens itself with heavier material like that. It’s fine using vague descriptions of personal and professional struggles as largely window dressing and a means to propel this lighthearted romp forward. The meta aspect is fun but largely inconsequential, as opposed to integral as it is with JCVD.

Was that the right call? It’s hard to say. The movie is perfectly fun and enjoyable as it is. It’s a lark of a film that was clearly made by people who have (nearly) the same level of appreciation for Cage as Javi. Could it have been more satisfying by digging deeper into Cage’s psyche? Perhaps. There’s certainly no shortage of material to mine. Cage is one of the most fascinating, thoughtful actors to grace the screen in the modern era. His star has fallen mightily in the last decade-plus as he’s taken on seemingly every role offered to him (in large part due to a need to pay off crippling debt). But I’ve never gotten the sense that he’s ever given a lazy or thoughtless performance. The material has gotten smaller, but he never has. That’s the sign of a man who truly loves what he does.

For years, he’s been often described (or outright parodied) as being “weird.” And, granted, he is. But I’ve yet to see a performance from him that was weird simply for the sake of it and not also rooted in some other piece of art that was inspiring to him. Watch or listen to any interview with Cage where he gets to talk about his craft and you’ll find a man who works hard to channel meaningful bits of inspiration, whether he’s emulating a Francis Bacon painting or channeling the actors in a 1920s German expressionist silent film.

All of which to say, it’s clear that Gormican and Etten understand this about Cage and ultimately shines through even though certain thematic depths remain unexplored.

Helping the film stay light on its feet is the chemistry between Cage and Pascal. The movie could have ditched the meta aspect entirely and kept the “actor visits his biggest fan who’s also a gangster, hilarity ensues” plot and the movie would have been just as fun thanks to the delightful rapport these actors share. Cage deserves a comeback and I’d love it if that involved him making a half dozen more buddy movies with Pascal.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent isn’t Cage’s best stab at meta-narrative filmmaking. Adaptation tread similar ground with the whole “the movie starring a real life person is slowly becoming the cliched script the characters were dismissing earlier” schtick and Cage’s performance in it is far more interesting. Cage has done some of the best work of his career recently (it’s a crime that he wasn’t given an Oscar nod for his work in Pig), but if you’ve managed to miss some of his recent compelling work this is a fun, fluffy reminder of how what a treasure the man has been.

