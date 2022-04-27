Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rabid bat found in Green Acres area of Tyler

Source: City of Tyler website(City of Tyler website)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday, April 25, Tyler Animal Services submitted one bat to be tested for rabies to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). DSHS reported Wednesday, April 27 the bat submitted tested positive for rabies.

The bat was found near the 3300 block of Dinah Lane in the Green Acres area. Known people and animals with possible exposure have been identified and addressed, the city says.

Earlier in April, a bat tested positive near Caldwell Zoo.

It is critical for people not to handle bats, skunks, raccoons or other wild animals. It is important to teach children to tell their parents about any contact they have with wild animals or any sick animals. If a person is bitten by an animal, the bite incident must be reported to the Local Rabies Control Authority, Tyler Animal Services Director, for proper investigation.

Tyler Animal Services advises all pet owners to confirm their dogs and cats are currently vaccinated for rabies. Preventative immunization for rabies is the only effective defense against the fatal disease.

Both City of Tyler ordinance and Smith County ordinance require regular rabies shots for all dogs and cats. It is a Class C misdemeanor if owners fail to vaccinate their pet(s) by four months of age.

Tyler Animal Services hosts an annual Rabies Clinic in April. For updates, follow their Facebook page.

Anyone with questions on rabies control may contact Tyler Animal Services at (903) 535-0045.

