Palestine police release name of man accused of firing shots at officers

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Palestine Police Department have arrested the suspect in a shooting incident after he allegedly fired several shots at authorities during a pursuit.

Raymond Torres Jr., 46, of Palestine, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest with a vehicle, tampering with evidence, and resisting arrest and was taken to the Anderson County Jail. Later, Judge Michael Davis with the 369th Judicial District Court issued arrest warrants for Torres for aggravated assault against a public servant and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and set the total bond amount for those charges at $1.75 million.

“We are so thankful and blessed that no one was injured because of this senseless act,” said Chief Mark Harcrow. ”I commend these officers for their bravery. They put their lives on the line to get this guy stopped and off the streets. Their actions were nothing short of heroic.”

According to a press release, PPD officers responded to a reported shooting at the Jags convenience store located at 500 West Palestine Avenue at about 8 p.m. Tuesday. The building and a vehicle were struck by gunfire, but no one at the location was injured, the press release stated.

Witnesses identified Torres as the suspect, the press release stated. He allegedly fled the scene in a black sedan.

A short time later, Officer Isaiah Pettigrew spotted Torres’ vehicle near the intersection of North Jackson and Green Street. When Pettigrew tried to make a traffic stop, Torres sped off in his vehicle.

“During the pursuit, Torres fired several rounds at Officers,” the press release stated. “The pursuit continued through a neighborhood, eventually leading north on Highway 155. While on the entrance ramp to North Loop 256, Sergeant Aston Rodriguez used his patrol vehicle to stop the vehicle before it could get onto the loop, where there was heavier traffic.”

Torres’ vehicle was disabled as a result of the collision, the press release stated.

Once police had the vehicle stopped, Torres allegedly refused to comply with officers’ commands. Officers broke windows to gain entry into the vehicle, and Torres was taken into custody after a brief struggle, the press release stated. A female passenger was detained and later released. Officers also recovered the gun that was allegedly used in the shooting.

