Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Out with the old, in with the new! Second Bubba’s 33 restaurant coming to ETX

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Demolition crews are making way for the new Bubba’s 33 restaurant in Tyler.

Crews are tearing down the old Ken’s Pizza and Five Guys in the French Quarter at the intersection of Loop 323 and S. Broadway Ave.

The restaurant chain that advertises “bold burgers and hand-tossed pizza” and food made from scratch already has a location in Longview.

The restaurant was founded by Kent “Bubba” Taylor, who also founded Texas Roadhouse.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on U.S. 259 near Kilgore
Driver dies after colliding head-on with dump truck on Hwy 259 near Kilgore
Shooting investigation
Canton homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Raymond Torres Jr. (Source: Palestine Police Department)
Palestine police release name of man accused of firing shots at officers
Grace Perryman (Source: Angelina County Sheriff's Office)
Huntington woman accused of sexual relationship with boy

Latest News

Smith County Appraisal District
Expert weighs in on East Texas property values increasing, impacting property taxes
Pictured are the Lindsey and fair buildings in downtown Tyler. (Source: NORF Companies)
Developer buys 3 downtown Tyler buildings for renovation
Everything Floral now open in Tyler.
Couple’s ‘2-for-one stop’ now open in Tyler
A survey finds half of U.S. parents are financially supporting their adult children.
Half of US parents financially support their adult children, survey finds