Out with the old, in with the new! Second Bubba’s 33 restaurant coming to ETX

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Demolition crews are making way for the new Bubba’s 33 restaurant in Tyler.

Crews are tearing down the old Ken’s Pizza and Five Guys in the French Quarter at the intersection of Loop 323 and S. Broadway Ave.

The restaurant chain that advertises “bold burgers and hand-tossed pizza” and food made from scratch already has a location in Longview.

The restaurant was founded by Kent “Bubba” Taylor, who also founded Texas Roadhouse.

