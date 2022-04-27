East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another cool start with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Expect sunny skies and fairly light winds today. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 70s. Tomorrow may start out mostly sunny, but will become partly cloudy. It will be breezy at times with temperatures back in the 80s for the afternoon. Clouds increase tomorrow night into Friday morning, but breaks in the clouds will be seen by Friday afternoon. It will be warm and breezy to end the work week. Slight chances for rain return to the forecast this weekend and increase through late weekend and early next week with a weak cold front moving close to East Texas.

