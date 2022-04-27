Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Man convicted on 16 charges for distributing meth in drug trafficking organization

A Colorado man was convicted on 16 drug charges as part of a drug trafficking organization.
A Colorado man was convicted on 16 drug charges as part of a drug trafficking organization.(Greeley Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREELEY, Colo. (Gray News) – A Colorado man was convicted on 16 drug charges for his involvement in a major drug trafficking organization in 2019.

According to the Greeley Police Department, an investigation into a large-scale drug trafficking organization operating out of Weld County Colorado took place. The investigation led to the arrests of multiple people, including 49-year-old Luke Braziel.

Braziel, along with other organization members, distributed about 28 pounds of crystal meth and heroin into Weld County, according to police.

During their investigation, authorities said they intercepted 14 pounds of those drugs before they could be bought by people in the community.

Police said Braziel was living at and distributing drugs from a home in Greeley.

With the help of evidence secured by multiple agencies, Braziel was convicted on multiple felony charges.

He was found guilty of 14 counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and 2 counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

A sentencing hearing for Braziel has been scheduled for May 23. He faces up to 32 years per count.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on U.S. 259 near Kilgore
Driver dies after colliding head-on with dump truck on Hwy 259 near Kilgore
Araceli Espinoza will spend eight years in prison for the death of her husband.
Titus County woman pleads to manslaughter charge in stabbing death of husband
Animal keeper, Jess Marsh with Christa the black rhinoceros.
Caldwell Zoo’s 36-year-old black rhino dies
(Source: stock image/Pexels)
UIL suspends Cumberland Academy coach Robert Sampson one year, adds two years probation
Adam Hernandez
Nacogdoches man accused of exposing self to child waiting for school bus

Latest News

Three people were killed around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Inn on Walmart Lane near Hwy...
Shootings, standoff end with 5 dead, including suspected gunman in Biloxi hotel killings
Pig, known as John Doe, rescued in SE Portland
CUTE: Police use snacks to lure pig off of highway
FILE - Minneapolis police stand outside the department's 3rd Precinct on May 27, 2020, in...
Post-Floyd probe finds discrimination by Minneapolis police
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Officers: No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with Johnny Depp
FILE - The dissolution measure came in a GOP push to punish Disney over its opposition to a law...
Disney government in dark about effect of law dissolving it