Majestic eagle comes down at old Waco Tribune-Herald building as Gaineses transform property

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The iconic concrete eagle that perched majestically over the Waco Tribune-Herald front entrance for 72 years fell victim this week to ongoing renovation efforts by Chip and Joanna Gaines to convert the former newspaper building into headquarters for the burgeoning Magnolia empire.

The Gaineses have said they will spend about $20 million to turn the 110,000-square-foot behemoth into corporate offices, warehouse space, meeting rooms, a test kitchen and possible space for production of Magnolia Network programs.

Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano said Wednesday the demolition is going according to plan with a tentative opening set for early 2023.

He said before demolition began, workers took care to pull and preserve “quite a few items” from the original building.

“The plan is to incorporate and display several of those items throughout the building in a way of celebrating and honoring the rich history of the Waco Tribune-Herald and its former home,” Marsicano said.

He said the company continues to grow and will hire as many people as needed, making an accurate prediction of the number of workers at the downtown building hard to predict at this time. He said more details about the project, its design and other information will be forthcoming in the weeks and months ahead.

“We are thrilled to be relocating our corporate offices to the heart of the city, joining the dozens of neighboring businesses who have already made – and continue to make – such a prominent, positive impact on the development of downtown Waco,” Marsicano said. “There has never been a more exciting time to be working and living in Waco.”

Chip Gaines is fond of saying on the couple’s Fixer Upper television show that “demo day” is his favorite part of any project. This demolition project will take a bit longer than that.

Lance Wilson, site superintendent for Whiting-Turner, a Fort Worth-based construction management company, said this week he signed a non-disclosure agreement before crews starting demolition work on the building at Ninth Street and Franklin Avenue and, therefore, declined to discuss the project.

On Monday morning, two workers with hand-held mini jackhammers chipped away at the outer edges of concrete surrounding the eagle, which has looked out over Franklin Avenue since the newspaper moved into the larger home in 1950.

The newspaper, once owned by the Fentress family, was sold to Cox Enterprises in 1976. Cox, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, operated the paper for about three decades during the golden days of the newspaper industry before selling the paper to Waco insurance magnate Clifton Robinson in 2009. Robinson sold the paper to Warren Buffett’s BH Media Group in 2012, but retained ownership of the building. BH Media sold the newspaper to current owner Lee Enterprises two years ago.

The Gaineses bought the building from Robinson last year. In turn, Lee, which was paying rent and utilities on a huge, largely empty building with a dwindling staff and no local press operations, moved to 3,400-square-foot offices on the third floor of River Square Center, just a few blocks down Franklin Avenue.

Workers outside the building this week said demolition work practically has gutted the inside of the three-story structure. The portico covering the dock where circulation workers, up before dawn, used to load newspapers for delivery has been removed and the brick wall outside the building’s former community room has been demolished near the back of the parking lot.

Wilson said the eagle removed from over the front entrance “will be retained by the owners,” but he declined to say if he knew what plans, if any, the Gaineses had for the historical emblem.

Bobby Horner, public information specialist for the city of Waco Development Services Department, said Magnolia officials have taken out no official permits with his office except for the initial demolition work. He said Magnolia’s purchase of the building is good for Waco and, specifically, the downtown area.

“Anytime you can take an empty building and bring something into it, like Magnolia is doing, that is certainly a good thing,” Horner said. “The fact that that they are bringing their offices downtown, that just gets them closer to the Silos and brings more people downtown, and that is what the city would like to see happen. That is good or our restaurants, that is good for other businesses, so it is a big deal and we are excited about it.”

Former Tribune-Herald Managing Editor Barbara Elmore, who worked in the old Trib building for 28 years, said she is sad to learn of the eagle’s unnesting and wishes there was a spot in the newspaper’s current offices for it or in the former “newseum,” a collection of Tribune-Herald history created by former marketing director Ann Roznovsky on the second floor.

“I am sorry to see the eagle come down but it’s only a symbol,” Elmore said. “Bigger and more important are the words and pictures that reporters and editors put together every day to speak to the community.”

Former Managing Editor Becky Gregory, who worked at the Tribune-Herald 23 years, also has fond memories of 900 Franklin Ave.

“The rumble of the mighty presses felt throughout that building are a great memory,” she said. “But it’s just real estate. The Trib’s journalism is so critical to the Waco community and that lives on.”

The Gaineses are hoping that about $4.5 million of the $20 million project will come from city, county and state funds, with $2.6 million of that recommended by the Tax Increment Financing Zone board. The TIF recommendation is waiting on a vote from the Waco City Council.

The project also was approved for $1.25 million from the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. and $625,000 from the Texas Enterprise Zone program.

The Gaineses and their Magnolia juggernaut, who created the Silos District in downtown Waco, also plan to convert the old Karem Shrine building on Washington Avenue into a hotel and restaurant.

