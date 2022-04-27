Gilmer 5th graders receive tasty treats from reenactment of German candy bomber drop

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Much to the delight of about 200 fifth graders, candy fell from the sky Wednesday at Fox Stephens Field airport in Upshur County. The Gilmer students recently got a history lesson about the man they call the “Candy Bomber,” who dropped treats to children in Berlin in post-WWII Germany.

Steve Dean has organized the Candy Bomber reenactment for many years, and as you can imagine, it’s always a big hit. Dean says it’s to memorialize:

“The situation that occurred in 1948 right after WWII ended, when the Russians blockaded the city of Berlin. And it was their goal to starve the citizens of Berlin into submission.”

Dean knew the pilot, Colonel Gail Halvorsen, who began the candy drop as an addition to dropping other supplies to the people of Berlin during the Berlin Airlift. Halvorsen died in February at 101 years old.

“This became a very popular, very famous event, if you want to call it that, to win over the hearts and minds of the citizens of Berlin,” Dean said.

And it certainly is winning over the Gilmer fifth graders who also can get up close and personal with pilots and their planes. Crockett Tefteller liked seeing Air 1, the UT Health helicopter.

“I was interested to see inside of it, like see all the equipment inside. That was cool,” Tefteller said.

The students recently learned about the Candy Bomber in school.

“It was interesting to know about the candy drops, and how it really helped a lot of people,” Tefteller said.

Although many students hadn’t been around planes before, Jackson Gilow says he’s been in the air several times, and enjoyed it.

“Pretty cool. I mean, I’m going to try for the candy,” Gilow said.

And suddenly it was time for just that. A chopper came in low and dropped bagged candy on a nearby field. The kids were off to the races. There was plenty for all.

It may have had a little extra meaning for Jackson Gilow.

“His grandparents were these same children in Berlin that were starving,” Dean said.

Jackson says he just found that out the day before. He may soon have an interesting conversation with his grandparents.

The Candy Bomber reenactment was supposed to happen last week but was delayed because of rain. This is the tenth year Steve Dean has held the event.

