Franklin County man sentenced to life in prison for continuous sexual assault of children

John Howard Dearing was sentenced to life in prison on Monday.
John Howard Dearing was sentenced to life in prison on Monday.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison for crimes against children.

John Howard Dearing was convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a young child or children, and sentenced to life imprisonment. Franklin County Sheriff Ricky S. Jones said this is the culmination of a case that began in 2018 and came to a conclusion on Monday.

Sheriff Jones said, “This verdict and sentence sends a clear message from the citizens of Franklin County that the abuse and exploitation of children will not be tolerated in this county.”

He also expressed his heartfelt sympathy for Dearing’s multiple victims.

The case was a joint effort between the 8th Judicial DA Will Ramsey’s office, ADAs Jodi Cox and Matt Harris, the NE Texas Child Advocacy Center, CPS and investigators from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Mount Vernon Police Department.

