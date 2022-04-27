Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Driver dies after colliding head-on with dump truck on Hwy 259 near Kilgore

DPS troopers are at the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 259 south of Danville Road near the city of Kilgore.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle crash on U.S. 259 south of Danville Road near the city of Kilgore took the life of a 19-year-old on Wednesday.

According to DPS, The driver of 2001 Ford Mustang, identified as David L. Fuller IV of Sikeston, Missouri, was traveling north on Hwy 259. The driver of a 2004 Mack dump truck, William D. Glasco of Kilgore, was traveling south on 259.

The Mustang failed to drive in a single lane and for some reason crossed the center line, and entered the southbound lane. The dump truck attempted to avoid the Mustang but was unsuccessful. The Mustang hit the dump truck head on, DPS confirms.

The driver of the Mustang, Fuller, died at the scene.

The dump truck driver, Glasco, was taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview and is stable.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Shooting investigation
Canton homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder
Raymond Torres Jr. (Source: Palestine Police Department)
Palestine police release name of man accused of firing shots at officers
Grace Perryman (Source: Angelina County Sheriff's Office)
Huntington woman accused of sexual relationship with boy

Latest News

Source: KLTV Staff
NET RMA announces nightly ramp closures on Toll 49 for next week
City of Longview reconfigures High, Mobberly streets intersection
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
I-15 in Nevada
10 interstate highways with the most fatalities