Driver dies after colliding head-on with dump truck on Hwy 259 near Kilgore

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle crash on U.S. 259 south of Danville Road near the city of Kilgore took the life of a 19-year-old on Wednesday.

According to DPS, The driver of 2001 Ford Mustang, identified as David L. Fuller IV of Sikeston, Missouri, was traveling north on Hwy 259. The driver of a 2004 Mack dump truck, William D. Glasco of Kilgore, was traveling south on 259.

The Mustang failed to drive in a single lane and for some reason crossed the center line, and entered the southbound lane. The dump truck attempted to avoid the Mustang but was unsuccessful. The Mustang hit the dump truck head on, DPS confirms.

The driver of the Mustang, Fuller, died at the scene.

The dump truck driver, Glasco, was taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview and is stable.

