Family of murdered 8-year-old Tyler boy creating new foundation in his honor

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The family of a Tyler boy kidnapped and murdered in the fall of 1991 remembered him on what would have been his 39th birthday.

“We want other family members to know that you can triumph over a tragic situation,” said Angela Choice-Jefferson, the older sister of Chad Choice.

Angela Choice-Jefferson, Chad's older sister, spoke with KLTV 7's Blake Holland on April 26, 2022. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

Choice was kidnapped at the age of 8 and killed by a friend of the family, Patrick Horn, as ransom to pay his own drug debt. On Tuesday, April 26, family and friends gathered in front of the old Griffin Elementary School in Tyler, where Chad was a student, to release balloons in his honor.

When asked what Chad would be doing today had he survived, Angela Choice-Jefferson said, “I just really and truly believe that he would want to be with all of his cousins. Eating good food and having dance-offs. And most of those children now have their own children. He was really family-oriented even as a young boy.”

Choice-Jefferson said her little brother loved riding bikes, climbing trees, and playing sports. She hopes to start a foundation before the start of school this summer to focus on the dreams and visions of kids like her little brother.

“We’re hoping by August, before school starts back, to launch the Chad Choice Family Foundation,” she said, “which is going to focus on dreams and visions of smaller children all the way up to freshmen or sophomores in college. Sometimes the things they want to be involved in are costly. And you may not have all the funding for what your child wants to step into.”

The foundation would not be the first good to come of the tragedy. Many years ago, Choice’s late mother started C.H.A.D.’S House, a non-profit ministry that helped women in crisis of drugs and abuse.

And while the ministry faded away after Karen Choice’s death in 2007, Choice-Jefferson hopes to revive the mission of good works in Chad’s name with the new foundation.

“My mom would have wanted Chad to be in whatever he decided. You have to find your niche and what your child’s talent is. So we want to tap into that and assist with those visions and dreams.”

Visions and dreams shared with her little brother Chad, who is forever 8 years old.

According to previous reports, Chad Choice’s killer, Patrick Horn, was sentenced to death for the murder in Texas, but already had a life sentence to be served in Georgia.

Balloon release in memory of Chad Choice

