East Texas nonprofits step in as East Texans struggle due to food inflation

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With inflation and the rising cost of food, both suppliers and consumers are struggling.

Andrea Wilson, the executive director of PATH, People Attempting to Help, spoke about what their clients have been facing.

“The things that we have noticed over the last five or six weeks is the increase in number of people who are carpooling to get here,” said Wilson

Wilson says on top of rising gas prices, people are trying to stretch their dollars to make it to the end of the month.

“It’s really affecting people who may not have needed help before, so while they may be able to cover their food budget, their electricity bills are also rising,” Wilson said.

PATH partners with the East Texas Food Bank.

“The rising cost of inflation has really caused more stress on all parts of our efforts; we need more volunteers we need more financial donations, obviously, to keep up with the raising prices of everything,” said East Texas Food Bank CETO Dennis Cullinane.

Cullinane says they need to raise more money or they’ll have to restrict how much food they are distributing

“Donors and volunteers will end up in our lines, and that’s not uncommon,” Cullinane said.

Cullinane says the community can get through this inflation together.

“We’re going to have to be smarter as far as how we source and how we purchase food, you know; we’ll get through this together. We couldn’t do this without our donors and we’re going to need that to continue to support to sustain this,” said Cullinane

