East Texas Giving Day raises $2.8 million for area nonprofits

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - More than 5,600 donors supported this year’s East Texas Giving Day, raising $2,896,721 for East Texas charities, according to the East Texas Communities Foundation, which organizes the event.

Fundraising for the annual 18-hour campaign closed at Midnight Wednesday. The proceeds will benefit nearly 300 nonprofits in 32 East Texas counties.

Overnight, the ETCF also released a list of the top benefactors of the generosity.

“Preliminary results show, Northeast Texas Community College Foundation from Titus County with $135,000 raised,” a news release stated. “Two Smith County charities followed with Breckenridge Village of Tyler receiving $126,211, followed by Mentoring Alliance raising $104,389. Good Shepherd Reformed Episcopal School received the most overall donations. Their 348 separate donations yielded a total of $98,180 for the Smith County school.”

Nonprofits participating in the event serve the following counties: Anderson, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Delta, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Hopkins, Houston, Lamar, Leon, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rains, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.

The event raised $2.7 million and $2.2 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

