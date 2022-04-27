Despite lack of communication, Titus County continues funding VFD

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The future of a Titus County volunteer fire department remains in question a year after it nearly shut down.

Sugar Hill Volunteer Fire Department nearly closed last year due to a lack of volunteers. County Judge Brian Lee said when it was announced, volunteers came forward in an attempt to save it.

The county has recently looked into whether they should continue funding the department.

“How long does the county continue to fund a department that is struggling to get training done, is struggling to have members show up for emergency events, that’s struggling to get a chief to show up at a chief’s meeting, and so that’s kind of where we were in the discussion, it was not a matter of does the county shut down or not shut down that department, that’s not our choice, the only choice we have is do we continue to fund this department,” Lee said.

At a meeting on Monday, county commissioners took no action on the issue and for now will continue to fund the department.

“We’re going to continue to send a $1,200 check to that department. We’re going to continue to encourage them to do things that a functioning volunteer fire department needs to do to be a viable source of protection to that community. It’s important the community understands just how vulnerable they are,” Lee said.

Lee says Sugar Hill VFD currently has about six or seven volunteers on the roster of the department.

