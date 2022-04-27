A Better East Texas: Business politics

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It is a regular happening that you see reports of companies weighing in on legislation and new laws in cities and states.

Most recently, the Walt Disney Company protested a new law in Florida. The governor of Florida shot back and revoked some favorable tax policies for Disney. It probably won’t change the legislation, and it will cost Disney money and influence, but it also creates headaches and legal battles for the state. In this Disney - Florida case, the legislation had already passed through the legislature, and employee groups pushed the company to weigh in.

Other businesses have protested laws in other states including Georgia and, recently, right here in Texas. It is a common occurrence. But is that really a function of businesses to pass judgment on laws that some employees feel are unfair? Businesses should resist picking fights like this.

First of all, the stated business opinion most likely will not represent the entire employee base. Businesses are not individuals. So, in this case, Disney’s opinions don’t represent all of Disney’s employees’ opinions. Next, this practice diminishes the impact and importance of the individual vote.

Personal votes – something our country holds sacred – are the deciders of elections. And voters should retain the power to change leadership through the election process, not big businesses through some kind of lobbying blast. In the end, businesses should remain silent and do what they do best – create, produce, and magnify value for investors – and that will make for a Better East Texas.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.