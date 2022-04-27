Couple’s ‘2-for-one stop’ now open in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A two-for-one stop: cakes and flowers. From weddings, to funerals, to proms, Everything Floral is a new shop in Tyler that brings creativity to shoppers.

Shoppers can make their own bouquet or get a ready-made set. The shop is right next to Kool Kakes By Dylan, who is married to the owner of Everything Floral.

“Flowers and cakes do have a lot in common, and it’s really really neat that we can share this time together and give that services, those services to Tyler and in one central location,” Dylan Humphrey said.

The shop will also have a boutique, Humphrey said.

