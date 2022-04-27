Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m. by her father.(Chippewa Falls Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - Cash bond has been set at $1 million for a teenage homicide suspect in the death of a 10-year-old girl.

Iliana Peters,10, was found dead near the Duncan Creek Trail in Chippewa Falls Monday morning after being reported missing Sunday evening.

The 14-year-old suspect, who is not being named, was taken into custody Monday night. He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault resulting in great bodily harm and first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 resulting in great bodily harm.

WEAU reports as a condition of his bond, the suspect is not allowed any contact with children, cannot possess dangerous weapons, and can have supervised contact with siblings.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell asked for the $1 million bond, which was granted, based on what the suspect told investigators and what he said was a need to protect the community. The suspect’s defense requested a $100,000 cash bond.

Newell said in court that the statement the suspect made to law enforcement was that he intended to rape and kill the victim from the start when he left the house with her. Newell said that the suspect told investigators he hit Peters with a stick before strangling the victim to death and then sexually assaulting her.

Police executed a search warrant at 422 N. Grove Street in Chippewa Falls during their homicide investigation into the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters on April 25 and 26, 2022.(Leeann Stapleton | WEAU)

Newell said after the court appearance that he has seen cases like this before and detailed the process of leading to the charges, saying “a lot of people have been involved in this.”

Two of the three charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison. The 14-year-old is being tried in adult court.

The suspect will appear in court next on May 5 for a status conference to determine his representation in court. He is being held in the Eau Claire Juvenile Detention Center.

Chippewa Falls residents are remembering Peters with makeshift memorials in the city, while churches held vigils Monday night.

Copyright 2022 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

