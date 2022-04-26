Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler nonprofit constructs labyrinth as mental health aid

By Erin Wides
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new tool to encourage being fully present and conscious in the moment is being constructed in Tyler. The local nonprofit Tiny Evie Rocks is behind the project.

This May marks three years since Michael and Jessica Domingos’ 12-year-old daughter Evie died by suicide. At her memorial service, friends and family brought kindness rocks. Since then, the Domingos began the non-profit Tiny Evie Rocks to spread positive messages in the community.

“We started looking for more long term or sustainable projects to spread kindness and raise awareness about mental health and we partnered with the City of Tyler Parks Department. We came up with the idea for the mental health labyrinth,” said Michael Domingos.

They chose the location of Douglas Park, across from the medical offices and the hospital.

“The thought was that maybe somebody in the hospital could look out the window and see this heart. Or the people that work here could come over and if they’re on their lunch break, or just wanting a break from the office for a moment, they could come and walk around and it just gives them a spark or a smile, just one of those little moments,” Domingos said.

It’s a simple exercise; you enter the labyrinth and follow the winding path and rocks. It can give people something to focus on for a bit.

“What we’re going to actually do is, we’re going to have engraved sayings throughout the whole thing that say, ‘Your story isn’t over,’ ‘You are loved,’ ‘You can make a difference,’ ‘Be kind,’” he said. “So just imagine for just a few moments, you’re just walking and seeing these kind messages along the way and it’s just kind of a moment to go, ‘okay.’”

The labyrinth is open to anyone in the Tyler area to go walk. The Domingos said they will be adding benches soon so people can sit and relax. It’s located on Douglas Street (between Houston St. and Front St.) across from the hospital.

The Domingos said they’re thankful to the donors who helped make this possible. Good Works Landscaping helped build it. The following donated supplies: All Natural Stone and Grass, J&S Sand and Gravel, Ewing Irrigation and Landscape Supply, The Yard, and Nix Landscape Supply.

