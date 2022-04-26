Some East Texas homebuyers not deterred by rising interest rates

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Homebuyers across the country are seeing a rise in mortgage rates, and in some markets, new home buyers may be hesitant to take the leap.

KLTV 7′s Willie Downs spoke with a local realtor to understand the impact rates are having on East Texans.

Mortgage rates have risen a couple percents recently, but Coldwell Banker Apex agent, Mike Moore, says it hasn’t stopped East Texans from buying homes.

“Rates are historically low - they haven’t been this good in 44 years! My first home was 17.5%, my second home was 11.5% okay, so 5% is still great,” Moore said.

According to Moore, the rising rates affect the loan more than the mortgage payment.

While the rising rates will greatly affect the high-end markets like Dallas, Houston, and Austin, as well as high end homes due to larger mortgage payments, this isn’t the case for most East Texas homes.

“When you’re down to the average home price of less than $200,000 in Tyler, it’s only $35-40, it’s not a lot to bother you,” Moore said. “Don’t let it scare you.”

He says the market will naturally slow down a little bit with the climbing rates.

“As long as they stay where they’re at, and hover right around 5-6%, the market is going to stay strong.”

Moore believes rates will continue to slowly climb, but assures homebuyers that mortgage companies built in factors years ago to keep rates historically low.

Moore believes the market will remain strong for another year or two.

