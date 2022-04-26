Longview Police Academy honors 16 new graduates

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Academy held a graduation ceremony at Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview. The new officers will be joining five different police departments in East Texas.

Many East Texas law enforcement agencies have openings. Whether potential hires need certification or not, supply is not meeting demand. But this time around the Longview Police Academy was well-attended, according to Longview Police Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton.

“This was a decent class that we had this time. We had sixteen graduates for this police academy. This is our fourth police academy that the Longview Police Department has provided for the community,” Thornton said.

But only three have been hired by Longview. Henderson, Arp, Jacksonville and Tyler are getting the rest. Eight are already employed by Tyler PD. Hiring and training a new officer takes months.

“The hiring process for any department is rather lengthy, and you try to hire as many recruits as you can, and then send those recruits through an academy,” Thornton said.

Longview Police Academy Valedictorian Athena Drotzmann has been paid as an officer while training for the Tyler Police Department. She says she’s always been interested in the justice system.

“As I got older, I knew I wanted to have a more hands-on take in it, because I knew I was an able body and I saw a need for able bodies; people who are willing to do it. It’s just something I had a passion for and felt lead to do,” Drotzmann said.

“For this graduation we’ll have three new officers out on the street. We’ve since hired a fourth officer,” Thornton said.

But LPD needs 19 more officers to be at full staff.

“Our recruiting department is going to several recruiting events all over the state trying to recruit officers to come work for us,” Thornton said.

Thornton says officers retire, move to other departments or explore new opportunities and hiring is an ongoing process.

The new Longview officers will be officially commissioned this Friday. The new Longview Police Department facility is slated to open the end of this year. Thornton says when they move in, the number of officers will stay the same at 175.

