WATCH: Tyler’s Fritz Hager III performs ‘Wonderwall’ by Oasis on American Idol

By Christian Terry
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler’s Fritz Hager III once again made the cut Monday night in the current season of American Idol.

Hager sang a song chosen by the judges, “Wonderwall” by Oasis. That performance was enough to net him a large chunk of the viewers’ 19 million votes that came in during the two-hour presentation to keep him in the top 10.

On Sunday, Hager had sung “Let It Go” by James Bay and got enough votes to advance to the top 11.

You can watch Hager’s Monday night performance in the video above.

