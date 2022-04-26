Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WATCH: Suspect drags two officers on highway during arrest

Two Franklin Police officers were injured after a fleeing suspect drug them from his car, running over one of the officers. (Franklin Police)
By Joe Wenzel and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Two Tennessee police officers suffered injuries after being dragged behind a car when the suspect of a traffic stop fled the scene over the weekend.

Franklin police said Officer Dustyn Stevens stopped 26-year-old Roy Nicholson while traveling on the Interstate 65 on Sunday morning, WSMV reported.

Police said that when Stevens asked Nicholson to step out of the vehicle, he noticed a gun in the car and smelled marijuana. Outside of the vehicle, police said Nicholson began actively resisting Stevens.

Police released a dashcam video that shows “Nicholson break away from the officer” before getting back into the car. The video then shows the car driving off with Stevens and assisting officer Matt Lamarr being dragged behind. Lamarr had run over to assist Stevens.

Witnesses who saw the incident followed the car. With their statements, investigators immediately located Nicholson outside the Franklin Walmart. Police charged Nicholson with two counts of aggravated assault against a first responder and felony evading. Police are expected to charge Nicholson with additional charges.

EMS took Stevens to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where police said he was treated and released. The injuries for Lamarr did not require immediate medical treatment.

Nicholson was released on a $40,000 bond. He is due in court June 9.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Araceli Espinoza will spend eight years in prison for the death of her husband.
Titus County woman pleads to manslaughter charge in stabbing death of husband
Animal keeper, Jess Marsh with Christa the black rhinoceros.
Caldwell Zoo’s 36-year-old black rhino dies
(Source: stock image/Pexels)
UIL suspends Cumberland Academy coach Robert Sampson one year, adds two years probation
Adam Hernandez
Nacogdoches man accused of exposing self to child waiting for school bus
Angela Choice-Jefferson, Chad's older sister, spoke with KLTV 7's Blake Holland on April 26,...
Family of murdered 8-year-old Tyler boy creating new foundation in his honor

Latest News

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Nacogdoches County Jail taken off non-compliant list
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Ida retired from lists of hurricane names in the Atlantic
Demolition crews tearing down former Ken’s Pizza and Five Guys building in French Quarter
Out with the old, in with the new! Second Bubba’s 33 restaurant coming to ETX
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Trump appeals New York contempt ruling, $10K per day fine
Canton police investigate weekend shooting death