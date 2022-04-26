Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

By Andrew Tate
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Clear skies tonight with lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday, another mild day. Sunny/mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds out of the southeast, 5-15 mph, but pick back up for the second half of the week. Clouds roll back in Thursday, sticking around for Friday. Highs make their return to the 80s on Thursday as well, staying there into early next week.

By Saturday, rain returns to East Texas. Chances for showers and storms will be in the forecast for Saturday through at least next Tuesday. While severe weather is not currently in the forecast, a few strong storms could be possible on Saturday. Something we will be watching over the coming days as details pan out. The weekend forecast as of right now, low to moderate rain chances, partly to mostly cloudy skies, highs in the 80s. Have a great evening!

