Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the 70s.
Sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the 70s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies today with highs in the mid 70s. This evening, temperatures in the 60s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow, lows in the upper 40s and highs in mid to upper 70s under sunny skies. Clouds return by Thursday, but so do the 80s. A mix of sun and clouds through Friday, then showers and storms for the weekend and early next week. A low to moderate chance at showers and thunderstorms for Saturday through at least next Monday. Right now, severe weather is not in the forecast but we can’t rule out a few stronger storms in northern and northwestern counties on Saturday. Highs through the weekend will be in the 80s, continuing into next week, along with the rain chances. For now, enjoy the sunshine and mild temperatures. The details of the weekend will pan out over the coming days. Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Araceli Espinoza will spend eight years in prison for the death of her husband.
Titus County woman pleads to manslaughter charge in stabbing death of husband
Animal keeper, Jess Marsh with Christa the black rhinoceros.
Caldwell Zoo’s 36-year-old black rhino dies
(Source: stock image/Pexels)
UIL suspends Cumberland Academy coach Robert Sampson one year, adds two years probation
Adam Hernandez
Nacogdoches man accused of exposing self to child waiting for school bus
Angela Choice-Jefferson, Chad's older sister, spoke with KLTV 7's Blake Holland on April 26,...
Family of murdered 8-year-old Tyler boy creating new foundation in his honor

Latest News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 4-27-22
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 4-27-22
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 4-27-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 4-27-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 4-27-22
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 4-26-22
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips