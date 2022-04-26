Texas Hot Link Festival returning to Pittsburg Saturday

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Hot Link Festival is returning to Pittsburg after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The famous Pittsburg Hot Link was created in Pittsburg in 1897. The festival will pay homage to the heritage of the Pittsburg Hot Link and the families who helped in making them. There will be games for the kids, a farmers market, live entertainment and of course Pittsburg Hot Links.

“I think there are people that are raised on them and are real loyal and there’s always that family connection with them. We get a lot of people who come and take them hot links back to Dallas or Houston or wherever their from. Popularity is a dynamic that grew from just family participation,” said Sabin Warrick, owner of Sausage Warehouse.

The festivities will kick off at 10 a.m. on Main Street and run all day.

