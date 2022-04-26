Sherman planning for dozens of new developments, potentially doubling its population

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “The northward expansion that we’ve been talking about for thirty years, well, it’s here,” said Sherman City Council Member Josh Stevenson. “You’re going to turn around, and it is going to seem like tomorrow, and there’s just going to be people everywhere.”

A map from the city of Sherman shows a total of 34 planned developments.

If that number doesn’t sound big yet, consider this: 34 developments also equal more than 8,000 single-family lots and 10,000 multi-family units.

That’s in addition to 500 maufactured houses and commercial land.

“The city of Sherman has about 15,000 existing houses, so if every house on that map got built, that’s more than a fifty percent increase in population,” said Stevenson.

Residents who want Sherman to stay quaint won’t see this as the best-case scenario, but “best” is how Sherman described it.

Right now, Stevenson said up to 30 percent of the developments would see its first phases of construction.

“Just depending on how prices go and what happens with the economy, you know, we’ll see, but it is a very good sign, and telling sign of what’s to come,” said Stevenson.

And every development that does go up will send ripple effects to everyone else.

More people means more growth, and a rising tide raises all ships, and that’s the goal of all this growth,” said Stevenson.

