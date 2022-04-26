Overton ISD names new superintendent

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The Board of Trustees of Overton Independent School District unanimously named Larry Calhoun as the superintendent of schools at a special called board meeting on Monday.

Calhoun had previously been named the lone finalist and the board confirmed his selection after the required 21 day waiting period was completed. Calhoun will first serve as interim superintendent beginning June 1 pending the official retirement of current Overton ISD Superintendent Stephen DuBose at the end of June.

Calhoun will be in Overton next week for a series of meetings with school personnel, community stakeholders and others. He and his wife, Kathy, will be honored with a reception at the Northeast Texas Career and Technology Education Center at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3. All who wish to welcome the Calhouns to Overton ISD are invited to meet them and tour the CTE Center.

