Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Overton ISD names new superintendent

Overton ISD
Overton ISD(Overton ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The Board of Trustees of Overton Independent School District unanimously named Larry Calhoun as the superintendent of schools at a special called board meeting on Monday.

Calhoun had previously been named the lone finalist and the board confirmed his selection after the required 21 day waiting period was completed. Calhoun will first serve as interim superintendent beginning June 1 pending the official retirement of current Overton ISD Superintendent Stephen DuBose at the end of June.

Calhoun will be in Overton next week for a series of meetings with school personnel, community stakeholders and others. He and his wife, Kathy, will be honored with a reception at the Northeast Texas Career and Technology Education Center at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3. All who wish to welcome the Calhouns to Overton ISD are invited to meet them and tour the CTE Center.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on U.S. 259 near Kilgore
Driver dies after colliding head-on with dump truck on Hwy 259 near Kilgore
Araceli Espinoza will spend eight years in prison for the death of her husband.
Titus County woman pleads to manslaughter charge in stabbing death of husband
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Animal keeper, Jess Marsh with Christa the black rhinoceros.
Caldwell Zoo’s 36-year-old black rhino dies
(Source: stock image/Pexels)
UIL suspends Cumberland Academy coach Robert Sampson one year, adds two years probation

Latest News

Raymond Torres Jr. (Source: Palestine Police Department)
Palestine police release name of man accused of firing shots at officers
Officer Isaiah Pettigrew spotted Torres’ vehicle near the intersection of North Jackson and...
Palestine police release name of man accused of firing shots at officers
Wednesday night on the Square, jeans were hung with messages of hope, stories from survivors,...
East Texas Crisis Center ‘Denim Day’ on the square raises awareness about sexual violence
Lobos celebrate athletes on signing day
Lobos celebrate athletes on signing day
Smith County Appraisal District
Expert weighs in on East Texas property values increasing, impacting property taxes